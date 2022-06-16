Avera Medical Minute
June 15th Plays of the Week

Top plays from baseball, softball, racing, football and golf
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In Legion baseball, Sioux Falls West was down against Pierre but Brayden Byrum stops anymore damage with a running catch at the wall, turning a double play to end the inning.

It was a heated game in the Minnesota Class AA Softball tournament, as Pipestone’s Kyla Hubbling looks to help the Arrows with a bang-bang play at the plate, sliding safe and stealing home.

It was a daring pass on the last corner in Hartford Saturday night, as Brylee Gough sticks the outside pass to win at I-90 Speedway in the evening’s Late Model Street Stocks.

The Sioux Falls Storm are picking up steam, and they were hot on offense against Bismarck as Dalton Sneed finds Donnie Corley for the catch over the defender as the Storm beat the Bucks.

And our top play this week goes to Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa, making a comeback in the State AA Girls Golf Championship look easy with this chip-in birdie on hole 10. Jansa defends her state title, going back-to-back.

And those are your plays of the week.

