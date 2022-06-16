Kurtiss Riggs likes how his Storm are trending with 4 games left in regular season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Storm have worked their way back into the playoff picture after some big wins and take a 7-5 record to Green Bay on Friday night. They have 4 games left so each one almost takes on a playoff type atmosphere. Dalton Sneed has been the big difference at quarterback with stead play and good decisions with the football.

So Kurtiss Riggs, is this Storm squad that has been playing much better, a team that could make some noise in the playoffs? ”You know it’s a good question. I think defensively we just need 1 or 2 changes defensively and just the right fit and yes we could. We have the capability of going on a run. I guarantee if we get into the playoffs every team will be nervous and fearful of playing us just because they are seeing what we’re able to do now as we get healthy,” says Riggs.

If the Storm can keep the turnovers under control, which they have with Dalton Sneed at QB, they will be a factor down the stretch and in the post season. And their defense is getting better and better which is huge in the post season.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.