Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Kurtiss Riggs likes how his Storm are trending with 4 games left in regular season

Storm heading to Green Bay with plenty of momentum
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Storm have worked their way back into the playoff picture after some big wins and take a 7-5 record to Green Bay on Friday night. They have 4 games left so each one almost takes on a playoff type atmosphere. Dalton Sneed has been the big difference at quarterback with stead play and good decisions with the football.

So Kurtiss Riggs, is this Storm squad that has been playing much better, a team that could make some noise in the playoffs? ”You know it’s a good question. I think defensively we just need 1 or 2 changes defensively and just the right fit and yes we could. We have the capability of going on a run. I guarantee if we get into the playoffs every team will be nervous and fearful of playing us just because they are seeing what we’re able to do now as we get healthy,” says Riggs.

If the Storm can keep the turnovers under control, which they have with Dalton Sneed at QB, they will be a factor down the stretch and in the post season. And their defense is getting better and better which is huge in the post season.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Imagen ilustrativa
Names released from fatal bicycle/truck crash north of Brookings
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: 19-year-old entered hospital with gunshot wound
Baby Ashton, 5 months, has an illness called biliary atresia that blocks bile ducts in the...
5-month-old with rare illness needs liver transplant
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators say a vehicle she was sitting ran her over...
UPDATE: Names released from Pickstown two-vehicle fatal crash

Latest News

Tamika Catchings talks about significance of Title IX while in Sioux Falls for Legends for Kids
Tamika Catchings talks about 50 years of Title IX
Brookings hires new coaches for boys basketball and girls volleyball
Brookings hires new coaches for Boys Basketball and Girls Volleyball
June 15th Plays of the Week
June 15th Plays of the Week
Brandon Valley sweeps doubleheader from Renner in legion baseball
Brandon Valley sweeps Renner in Legion Baseball