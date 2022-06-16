Man wanted for terrorist threats, stalking, and misuse of phone in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sherrif’s Office announced a wanted man.

Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Mark Allen Burgess who is wanted for terrorist threats, stalking, and six counts of misuse of a phone. Burgess is 6′0″ tall, and weighs approximately 270 lbs, in his mug shot he has a brown beard and long brown hair.

If you have any information, during business hours call: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300.

After-hours call: (605) 367-7000.

Crime Stoppers call: (605) 367-7007

Emergencies call: 911

