Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force arrested suspect in June 6 shooting

Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities said no injuries were reported after the June 6 shooting and the suspect is in custody facing multiple charges.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens reported that the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect for firing shots in central Sioux Falls. Reports indicate the two victims, a 13 and 18-year-old, were walking down w. 18th street around 11:45 p.m. when two men walked past them. A home video surveillance camera captured what looked like an exchange of words between the two parties. The suspect and the person with him continued walking and then the suspect pulled out a gun and fired it at the victims.

Officers said one of the victims knew the suspect and a warrant for his arrest was issued on June 8 for four counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and the warrant that carried a $100,000 cash bond.

The Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force located the suspect in northwestern Sioux Falls. Authorities arrested 20-year-old Artavius Gregerabdo from Sioux Falls on Wednesday, June 15 shortly after he attempted to run.

