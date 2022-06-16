Avera Medical Minute
Police: 8 cars vandalized in concentrated area of Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating after eight cars’ windows were smashed.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said there are no knowns suspects involved in the serial vandalism that took place on Wednesday, June 15 in central Sioux Falls. Reports show that the cars were rummaged through after they were broken into, and there was one report of a missing purse.

Police are still investigating the situation.

