Police: Sioux Falls man avoids traffic stop, involved in rollover accident, steals car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a driver avoided a traffic stop, was later involved in a rollover accident, and then stole the car of someone who stopped to help.

Reports indicate around 10:30 p.m. a Sioux Falls Police officer stopped a 2004 GMC Sierra in southwest Sioux Falls for a traffic violation. During the stop, the truck driver drove away at high speed. The officer did not pursue the truck.

Authorities said about five minutes after the traffic stop, the same GMC Sierra was involved in a rollover accident on I-29 at 41st St. A passerby witnessed the accident and stopped to help. The driver involved in the accident walked to the passerby’s car, a 2014 Chevy Impala, and drove away. The passenger from the wrecked truck, a 42-year-old man from Sioux Falls, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Around 11 p.m., a South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper found the stolen car and stopped it in northeast Sioux Falls. The driver of the stolen car was the same person driving the truck that left the traffic stop and driving when it was involved in the accident. The driver, a 40-year-old man from Sioux Falls, was taken to the hospital for injuries received from the accident.

