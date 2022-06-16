SDDOT seeks public input for Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Plan

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will host two in-person open house public meetings and a virtual, on-demand meeting to discuss and receive public input on the South Dakota Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Charging Plan.

According to a press release from the organization, the in-person meetings will be informal, with a short presentation followed by one-on-one discussions with SDDOT and consultant staff. Three main topics will be discussed including the details about the EV Fast Charging Plan, Federal Funding Opportunities, and the Future of EVs in South Dakota.

”We are striving to provide reliable and convenient EV fast charging on the Interstate system across the state,” says Steve Gramm, SDDOT, Planning Squad Leader. “We want to create a convenient and accessible network by connecting to the national grid, and the community’s input is highly encouraged and valued at these meetings.”

From June 21 until July 8, the public may provide their written input on the website: SDEVPlan.com and view the full EV Fast Charging Plan. There will also be two in-person meetings. The Rapid City meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Western Dakota Technical College. A Sioux Falls meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 22, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the University Center Avera Hall.

What to expect at in-person presentations

A presentation will take place at 5:15 p.m. at the in-person public meetings. The presentation will be followed by an open house-style meeting for the remainder of the evening. Input collected at the meetings will help the SDDOT make informed decisions about potential locations and amenities of EV fast-charging stations around the state.

The South Dakota EV Fast Charging Plan will be a framework to create a statewide network of EV fast chargers on the Interstate systems, linked to an overall national network and designed to provide convenient, reliable, affordable and accessible charging for all EV drivers. The Plan is a requirement to obtain National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program funding from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For further information regarding the EV Infrastructure Deployment Study, please contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader at 605-773-3281 or steve.gramm@state.sd.us. Visit the study website for more information at SDEVPlan.com.

