Sioux Falls Canaries host third annual Pride Night at the Birdcage focused on family and inclusion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls Pride week draws closer to the main events on Saturday, some lead-up festivities are underway.

The Sioux Falls Canaries hosted their third annual Sioux Falls Pride Night Wednesday, sponsored by the Sioux Falls Pride organization.

Canaries Pride Night is focused on inclusion and family.

That’s something that hits home for Boots Among Trees, a Sioux Falls native and lifelong baseball fan.

Boots is a parent who is estranged from their parents and had a rough childhood simply for being different.

“I didn’t feel invisible in that moment. I felt that love on a personal level, like, it hit me in my deepest childhood memories and I felt that love, and I felt that deep.”

Boots says they wish they had a visible, high-profile ally like the local professional baseball team growing up.

So does Holli Finch, who grew up loving baseball, but was also suicidal as a transgender kid in small-town Iowa.

“Having a sports setting that’s not women’s soccer, it’s baseball. It’s not really something that’s talked about in queer circles,” said Finch, Former SF Pride Board Member.

Like Boots, Holli found her inclusion in the Sioux Falls Pride community.

On the first Canaries Pride Night in 2020, she told her story in 90 seconds to the crowd and got a rousing ovation.

The next day, the mother of a 12-year-old who was in that crowd told Holli that her speech inspired her kid to come out to her.

“I cried. I just want to be the role model that I wish I had when I was that age, to hopefully stop other people from lashing out and other people from hurting themselves,” said Finch.

Boots and Holli have more in common with some of the Canaries than they think, and it goes beyond love of baseball.

“Well, I grew up religious, too. I’m a Christian, and I kind of believe that means that we accept everybody and love everybody for who we are,” said Nick Gotta, Canaries outfielder. “That’s a really important thing. Part of Pride Night.”

Duell Higbe, Canaries VP, calls the last two Pride Nights “absolutely fantastic.” He says the energy in the ballpark has been one of the better events and better nights over the last two years.

The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by Kris Wilka, the football player from Harrisburg North Middle School who has made national headlines in his fight for transgender rights. He is also the grand marshal in Saturday’s Pride parade.

More information can be found here: https://www.siouxfallspride.org/

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.