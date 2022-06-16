Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota representatives ask Biden for federal disaster assistance

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three South Dakota representatives sent a letter to President Biden asking him to grant Gov. Noem’s request for federal disaster assistance.

The request by U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) follows the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that devastated communities across eastern South Dakota on May 12.

“Widespread impacts resulted from this storm system, including uprooted or snapped trees, significant property damage, downed power lines, overturned semi-trucks, as well as injuries and two tragic fatalities,” the delegation wrote. “The high winds and ensuing weather also caused extensive damage to agriculture—the lifeblood and economic engine of South Dakota.”

“The state, county, and local governments stepped up to meet the disaster with all available resources and authorities. However, the impact to public infrastructure across the 20 counties and two Indian reservations is severe,” the delegation continued. “We respectfully request that you expeditiously review Governor Noem’s request and declare a major disaster for relevant areas of our state.”

The full letter is available below.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Miguel Angel Cordero Ramirez, 30, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. He is also accused of...
Boy, 11, escapes kidnapping suspect with neighbors’ help
Officials report agents removed 47 cats from the sweltering heat inside a vehicle at a rest...
Agents rescue 47 cats from extreme heat while living in car with owner
This May 2022 handout photo released by Operation Underground Railroad shows Hidu, an...
Electronic-sniffing dog helps in pedophilia arrest in Mexico
Imagen ilustrativa
Names released from fatal bicycle/truck crash north of Brookings

Latest News

Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
electric vehicle charging
SDDOT seeks public input for Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Plan
Fareway purchases property in Brandon
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Judge: Documents in Sanford child porn case should be made public