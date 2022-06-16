South Dakota representatives ask Biden for federal disaster assistance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three South Dakota representatives sent a letter to President Biden asking him to grant Gov. Noem’s request for federal disaster assistance.

The request by U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) follows the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that devastated communities across eastern South Dakota on May 12.

“Widespread impacts resulted from this storm system, including uprooted or snapped trees, significant property damage, downed power lines, overturned semi-trucks, as well as injuries and two tragic fatalities,” the delegation wrote. “The high winds and ensuing weather also caused extensive damage to agriculture—the lifeblood and economic engine of South Dakota.”

“The state, county, and local governments stepped up to meet the disaster with all available resources and authorities. However, the impact to public infrastructure across the 20 counties and two Indian reservations is severe,” the delegation continued. “We respectfully request that you expeditiously review Governor Noem’s request and declare a major disaster for relevant areas of our state.”

The full letter is available below.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.