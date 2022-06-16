Tamika Catchings talks about 50 years of Title IX

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The kids who came out to the Pentagon Saturday for the basketball clinic got a real treat. They got to spend time with and learn from one of the all-time greats in women’s basketball, Tamika Catchings.She won a national title at Tennessee, a WNBA title with Indiana and a gold medal in the Olympics.

Tamika enjoyed her time with the kids and also talking with us about the June celebration of Title IX which happened 50 years ago, giving players like herself some pretty awesome opportunities.

“I know these youngsters, the majority of them have no idea the opportunity they have and what Title IX has been about and the journey we have been through. But I think being able to have a celebration and all types of things the month of June celebrating Title IX, celebrating women and some amazing women in so many different avenues that have given us these opportunities,” says Tamika.

Catchings got her opportunity to play for Pat Summit at Tennessee and look where it led to. And now that she’s done playing, she really enjoys sharing with kids like she did Saturday at the Pentagon as part of Legends for Kids. It was her first time in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.