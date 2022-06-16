Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Tamika Catchings talks about 50 years of Title IX

Former WNBA great was in Sioux Falls for Legends for Kids Basketball Clinic
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The kids who came out to the Pentagon Saturday for the basketball clinic got a real treat. They got to spend time with and learn from one of the all-time greats in women’s basketball, Tamika Catchings.She won a national title at Tennessee, a WNBA title with Indiana and a gold medal in the Olympics.

Tamika enjoyed her time with the kids and also talking with us about the June celebration of Title IX which happened 50 years ago, giving players like herself some pretty awesome opportunities.

“I know these youngsters, the majority of them have no idea the opportunity they have and what Title IX has been about and the journey we have been through. But I think being able to have a celebration and all types of things the month of June celebrating Title IX, celebrating women and some amazing women in so many different avenues that have given us these opportunities,” says Tamika.

Catchings got her opportunity to play for Pat Summit at Tennessee and look where it led to. And now that she’s done playing, she really enjoys sharing with kids like she did Saturday at the Pentagon as part of Legends for Kids. It was her first time in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Imagen ilustrativa
Names released from fatal bicycle/truck crash north of Brookings
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: 19-year-old entered hospital with gunshot wound
Baby Ashton, 5 months, has an illness called biliary atresia that blocks bile ducts in the...
5-month-old with rare illness needs liver transplant
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators say a vehicle she was sitting ran her over...
UPDATE: Names released from Pickstown two-vehicle fatal crash

Latest News

Kurtiss Riggs likes how his Storm are trending with 4 regular season games left
Kurtiss Riggs likes how his Storm are trending with 4 games left in regular season
Brookings hires new coaches for boys basketball and girls volleyball
Brookings hires new coaches for Boys Basketball and Girls Volleyball
June 15th Plays of the Week
June 15th Plays of the Week
Brandon Valley sweeps doubleheader from Renner in legion baseball
Brandon Valley sweeps Renner in Legion Baseball