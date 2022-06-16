Avera Medical Minute
Warmer temperatures returning

Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s around most of the region. It will be a little breezy out west again. Sunshine will stick around for Friday as temperatures begin to rise even more. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s by Friday with some 90s out west. The chances for showers and thunderstorms along the way will be very isolated. With the heating of the day, we may have some chances around and just after sunset for parts of South Dakota starting Friday night.

Due to the excessive heat beginning this weekend and continuing through early next week, those days will be deemed First Alert Weather Days. Some portions of central and western South Dakota will get to the triple digits and further east we’ll get to the 90s. Planning ahead, make sure if you’re going to be doing a lot of outdoor activities this weekend to be prepared.

Heading into next week, temperatures for the first half of the week will still be warm and that’s going to lead to more frequent on and off again thunderstorm chances - again, mainly during the evening and nighttime hours.

