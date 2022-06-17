Avera Medical Minute
2nd arrest made in Oklahoma festival shooting that killed 1

The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday, May 29, 2022.(Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police arrested a second person in a shooting at an Oklahoma festival last month in which one person was killed and eight others were wounded.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Kendall Alexander on Friday at his home in Muskogee, about 125 miles east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

He is jailed without bond on one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Alexander is the second person detained in the Memorial Day weekend shooting in Taft, where about 1,500 people were attending an outdoor festival.

Days after the shooting, Skyler Buckner surrendered to police and is currently in custody. Arrest warrants were also issued for two other people.

