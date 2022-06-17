33-team Dakota Classic virtual halfway point for Legion season with plenty of State contenders

Avera Medical Minute
33-team Dakota Classic in Sioux Falls area this weekend
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Believe it or not this week’s massive 33-team Dakota Classic Legion Tournament marks the virtual halfway point of a summer baseball season that once again seems to be leading toward a wide open state tournament next month.

Though several top college prospects like Chase Mason, Will Simmons, Jake Goble and Reece Arbogast are gone, there’s still plenty of competition and parity thus far in 2022.

Rapid City Post 22 will be hosting both the State Tournament and Central Plains Regional. While they’re likely to be the favorite to win the state championship, they’ve only won two of the last five championships, and as Central Plains host they’re into that tournament regardless, which means there will be at least one other spot open for South Dakota teams.

There seem to be plenty to in the mix for it again this year with Yankton in particular impressing early on.

The Dakota Classic starts tomorrow and runs through Monday. Six sites (Harrisburg, Brandon, Augustana’s Ronken Field, Lennox, Renner and two fields at Harmodon Park) will host 33 teams from seven states, with 13 South Dakota teams in the field.

They’ll have pool play for the first three days with pool winners and a wildcard moved into brackets that start with quarterfinal play on Sunday night followed by semifinal and championships on Monday at Augustana.

We’ll have plenty of highlights all week long.

