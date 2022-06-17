Amazon’s opening in Sioux Falls delayed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A representative from Amazon said the company has experienced delays opening in Sioux Falls.

Amazon Regional Spokesperson, Scott Seroka, wrote to Dakota News Now, confirming that the Amazon Fulfillment Warehouse is experiencing delays opening in Sioux Falls.

We’re still excited to launch this new facility in Sioux Falls, though we’ve had to adjust our timing. We know the local community is excited about the opportunities we’ll be bringing to the area, and we look forward to sharing new timing along with information about the great jobs, pay, and comprehensive benefits we’ll be offering just as soon as we can.

