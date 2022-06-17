Avera Medical Minute: June is Men’s Health Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Demetre Skliris with Avera Health joined Dakota News Now to discuss the importance of men’s health.

Dr. Skliris said not enough men are getting their annual screening.

“They don’t want to come in and be seen because they’re afraid of what the diagnosis might be. But come in and be seen. We’ll screen you for what we need to and go from there,” said Dr. Skliris.

Reporter Erik Thorstenson said women tend to go to their annual screenings more than men and asked Dr. Skliris why that is.

“No, that’s true. I think one of the first things you think here is, I’m too busy. And we’re all busy. But you have to make time,” said Dr. Skliris.

Dr. Skliris said heart disease is the number one killer of men, “There’s a ten to fifteen times increase in coronary artery disease in men than women earlier on, so they have a shorter lifespan.”

Health experts say it is also important to check your cholesterol, which goes along with coronary artery disease, “So we talk about blood pressure, we have cholesterol. Depending on your age,” said Dr. Skliris.

Doctors say it is even more important to take care of your health as you get older.

“Yeah I think eating a well-balanced diet, exercise is key. If you exercise 30 minutes a day, three times a week, that’s great for prevention,” said Dr. Skliris. “It will keep you healthy, it will lower your blood pressure, hopefully your cholesterol. It will help with depression, any anxiety. It’s just a snowball effect.”

Mental health is also an important aspect of health that may get overlooked in men.

“The other one is depression because that’s an insidious disease process. So a lot of men don’t want to think of themselves as being depressed,” said Dr. Skliris.

Another important screening is for prostate disease which some may be more susceptible to given their family’s medical history.

“Prostate disease is another one. Usually, the literature says about 55, unless you are African-American, or have a family history of prostate cancer,” said Dr. Skliris.

Another important aspect of health is quitting unhealthy substance dependencies.

“Do you smoke? If you smoke, we talk about cessation and the importance of it,” said Dr. Skliris.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.