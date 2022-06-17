Canaries walkoff Gary on Daycare Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries smacked four homeruns Thursday afternoon, capped off by a walkoff blast from Wyatt Ulrich to top Gary SouthShore 6-5.

The Railcats scored on an error in the top of the first inning before Jabari Henry clobbered a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom half. Henry would bring in another run two innings later with an RBI single.

Gary would get a run back in the top of the fourth before Trey Michalczewski led off the home half with a solo homerun. But the Railcats had an answer; tying the game with two runs in the sixth and taking the lead with a solo homerun an inning later.

Gavin LaValley jumped on the first pitch he saw during his eighth inning at-bat and deposited it over the left field fence to tie things up once more. Riley Ferrell tossed a scoreless frame in the top of the ninth before Ulrich wrapped things up two pitches into the home half.

Ulrich finished the game 3-5 and scored three times while Henry was 2-4 with three RBI. Tyler Garkow struck out seven in five innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits. The Canaries are now 9-22 and open a three-game series at Kane County Friday night at 6:30pm.

