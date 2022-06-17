Dangerous heat and humidity this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine through the rest of our Friday. It will be a little breezy out west with wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s by this afternoon with some 90s out west. With the heating of the day, we may have some storm chances around and just after sunset for parts of South Dakota starting Friday night. Breezy conditions will persist in central and western South Dakota.

Due to the excessive heat beginning this weekend and continuing through early next week, those days will be deemed First Alert Weather Days. Some portions of central and western South Dakota will get to the triple digits and further east we’ll get to the 90s. Planning ahead, make sure if you’re going to be doing a lot of outdoor activities this weekend to be prepared.

The heat will stick around for Monday especially in eastern portions of the area where highs get back into the upper 90s. Temperatures will begin to cool slightly throughout the week, but we’ll still be in the 80s for much of the week. Chances for precipitation will be at a minimum as only isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout the beginning of the week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.