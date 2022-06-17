Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hot and Humid this Weekend

Triple Digit Heat, Feels-Like Temps
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine through the rest of our Friday. It will be a little breezy out west with wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s by this afternoon with some 90s out west. With the heating of the day, we may have some storm chances around and just after sunset for parts of South Dakota starting Friday night. Breezy conditions will persist in central and western South Dakota.

Due to the excessive heat beginning this weekend and continuing through early next week, those days will be deemed First Alert Weather Days. Some portions of central and western South Dakota will get to the triple digits and further east we’ll get to the 90s. Planning ahead, make sure if you’re going to be doing a lot of outdoor activities this weekend to be prepared.

The heat will stick around for Monday especially in eastern portions of the area where highs get back into the upper 90s. Temperatures will begin to cool slightly throughout the week, but we’ll still be in the 80s for much of the week. Chances for precipitation will be at a minimum as only isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout the beginning of the week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Angel Cordero Ramirez, 30, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. He is also accused of...
Boy, 11, escapes kidnapping suspect with neighbors’ help
Officials report agents removed 47 cats from the sweltering heat inside a vehicle at a rest...
Agents rescue 47 cats from extreme heat while living in car with owner
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Judge: Documents in Sanford child porn case should be made public
Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Mark Allen Burgess who is wanted for terrorist threats,...
Man wanted for terrorist threats, stalking, and misuse of phone in Minnehaha County
police lights
Police: Sioux Falls man avoids traffic stop, involved in rollover accident, steals car

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Hot and Humid Conditions Returning
thu
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Sunshine and Hot Days Ahead
wed
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update