New statues on display at Run With The Govs event June 18

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three former South Dakota governors were honored with statues.

The Trail of Governors Foundation, the state of South Dakota, the city of Pierre, and dozens of governors’ family members celebrated the final unveiling of the statues Friday morning, at the State Capitol Rotunda in Pierre.

The three new life-size, bronze statues portray Andrew E. Lee, Frank Byrne, and William J. Bulow. The South Dakota artists that sculpted the three new statues are James Michael Maher, James Van Nuys, Lee Leuning, and Sherri Treeby.

Future governor statues, beginning with Gov. Kristi Noem, will be added after each governor leaves office, according to a press release from the Trail of Governors Foundation.

People can also see the statues on a 3.5-mile run and walk event called Run With The Govs which follows the trail beginning at 8:30 a.m. on June 18, at the Capitol’s front steps. Registration information is available via Facebook and proceeds are donated to the Trail of Governors Foundation.

About former governor Andrew E. Lee

Andrew E. Lee served as governor from 1897 to 1901. Lee, born in Norway, worked as a store clerk in Wisconsin before moving to Dakota Territory. He started a mercantile and owned farms near Vermillion. The Lee Medical School building at the University of South Dakota is named for Lee, on land he donated.

About former governor Frank Byrne

Frank Byrne was governor from 1913 to 1917. Byrne was born in Iowa and lured to Sioux Falls by the Dakota Boom. He worked for homesteaders before filing his own claim in McCook County. He later moved to Faulk County and become a land company owner at Faulkton. He was lieutenant governor before being elected governor.

About former governor William J. Bulow

William J. Bulow served as governor from 1927 to 1931. He was born in Ohio and received his law degree from the University of Michigan. Bulow moved to Beresford where he opened a law office and served as mayor. After his term as governor, Bulow was elected a U.S. Senator, serving 12 years.

About The Trail of Governors

The Trail of Governors is funded by donations and donor opportunities are still available for Govs.

Donations are tax-deductible, managed by the South Dakota Community Foundation, and information is online at TrailofGovernors.com.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

