OYO: Family Gardening

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This morning, Aaron and Doug are talking about great ways to get the family out and do some gardening.

Doug says it’s very easy and fun to get the kids involved with putting together some planters or to help with a garden. He recommends starting them off with some smaller plants and containers since those are easier for them to hold.

You can also use the planters to introduce kids to how to take care of the plants. Doug says it’s a great way to teach and show kids what all needs to be done to care for the plants.

