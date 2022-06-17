Patriots sign SDSU alum Pierre Strong Jr.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The moment you get paid for your services you are officially a professional.

Thus today former Jackrabbit Pierre Strong Jr. can call himself an NFL pro.

The New England Patriots agreed to terms with their fourth round draft pick today. According to ESPN’s Field Yates it’s a four year rookie deal worth a little more than 4.3 million dollars, more than $714,000 of which is guaranteed.

The Patriots have agreed to terms with 4th round RB Pierre Strong on his 4-year, $4,373,428 rookie contract that includes $714,428 guaranteed. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 16, 2022

Pierre is third all-time in SDSU history with more than 4500 rushing yards.

