Patriots sign SDSU alum Pierre Strong Jr.

Reportedly for four years and more than $4.3 million dollars
SDSU alum reportedly inks four year deal worth more than $4.3 million
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The moment you get paid for your services you are officially a professional.

Thus today former Jackrabbit Pierre Strong Jr. can call himself an NFL pro.

The New England Patriots agreed to terms with their fourth round draft pick today. According to ESPN’s Field Yates it’s a four year rookie deal worth a little more than 4.3 million dollars, more than $714,000 of which is guaranteed.

Pierre is third all-time in SDSU history with more than 4500 rushing yards.

