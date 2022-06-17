Planned Parenthood pauses abortion services in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Planned Parenthood in Sioux Falls has paused all abortions in anticipation of the upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.

The organization announced the decision Thursday.

South Dakota is one of several states with a trigger law and should the historic ruling be overturned, it would go into effect immediately.

The law would prohibit all abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger.

According to Planned Parenthood, the Sioux Falls clinic will continue to offer other services including birth control and family planning care.

The clinic also serves both North Dakota and Minnesota patients.

