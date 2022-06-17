Police: Discharged Iowa man goes to other jail facing multiple charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux County Sheriffs, an Iowa man went from one jail to another after more reports of sexual assault were investigated.

Authorities say the victim came forward with the report while Justin Van Veldhuizen, age 33, of Inwood, IA was incarcerated in the Iowa Department of Corrections prison system serving a sentence for an unrelated prior sexual assault conviction.

The recent report of sexual assault took place at a residence southwest of Rock Valley. After further investigation, deputies discovered that Van Veldhuizen assaulted the victim several years ago.

Upon his discharge from the Iowa Department of Corrections on the unrelated sex assault conviction, Van Veldhuizen was transported to the Sioux County Jail on June 16, 2022, where he now faces two counts of sex assault.

