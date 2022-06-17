Rapid City Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum runs sub-four minute mile

Avera Medical Minute
17th high school runner in United States history to do so
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) - Rapid City Stevens senior-to-be Simeon Birnbaum made national history yesterday in Seattle.

Birnbaum became the 17th high schooler in United States history to run a sub-four minute mile, winning the Brooks PR Invitational yesterday in 3:59.51.

He won the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs last month at state.

Birnbaum joins joins Jeff Schemmel and Steven Heidenreich as the only native South Dakotans to run a sub-four minute mile, though each of them did it while in college.

You can see video of Birnbaum’s race by clicking HERE .

