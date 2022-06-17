Search for next Brookings police chief continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Community members can submit questions and attend a forum to participate in the hiring of Brookings’ next police chief.

The search, launched in March, has focused on gathering a qualified pool of candidates to hire a chief who will be the best fit for Brookings and who will continue the momentum of enhancing and progressing excellent public safety programs and presence in the community.

The City of Brookings and Meliora Public Safety Consulting (PSC) are conducting the search for Brookings’ next police chief. To date, the search has included city, community, and police department focus groups and an extensive recruitment campaign that shaped a comprehensive candidate profile representing Brookings’ needs, vision, and mission, according to a press release. The candidate recruitment process has identified and vetted a qualified pool of individuals based on information gathered from the community and police forums which took place in April.

Representatives say the search has been narrowed to nine semi-finalist candidates through interviews and analysis conducted by Meliora PSC and the City. Semi-finalists have been invited to participate in three interview panels set to take place on June 27. The interview panels will be conducted by individuals representing diverse experiences, backgrounds, perspectives, and credentials. They include members of law enforcement, community members, and the city leadership team.

From the semi-final panels, a final selection of candidates will be chosen. Those candidates will meet with an industrial psychologist from Meliora PSC to further assess their fit with the department, City, and community. The candidates will attend a Police Department Forum, Community Forum, and final interviews, scheduled for July 11 and 12.

Community members are invited to attend the Community Forum with Police Chief Finalists as part of the final hiring process. The open-to-the-public event that Meliora PSC will facilitate will occur on July 11, 5:30 p.m. in the 3rd-floor chambers of the City and County Government Center. The event will also be broadcast live on local cable Channel 9 and online at CityOfBrookings-SD.Gov/LiveTV.

The event will provide each final candidate with 40 minutes to provide information about their qualifications and background as well as respond to questions submitted by residents. Candidates will remain during their respective breaks following their forum to speak to and be assessed by community members.

Community member questions (to be asked during the forum) should be submitted for consideration on or before July 8 via the following methods:

Digital Submission – Submit questions via webform at CityOfBrookings-SD.Gov/ChiefSearch

Mail – Mail questions to the following address (please include your name and address):

Attn: PIO – City/County Government Center520 3rd St., Ste. 230Brookings, SD 57006

Drop-off – Residents may drop off questions in person at Suite 230 of the City/County Government Center, 520 3rd Street. Paper forms are available at the front desk of Suite 230 by request.

Due to time limits, questions will be selected as time allows.

