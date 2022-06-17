South Dakota tribes claim victory for Native voter rights after suit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A decision from a Federal Judge is being hailed as a victory for Native American voters and others who live in remote areas of South Dakota.

“We’re very happy with the outcome of the decision by Judge Piersol,” says OJ Semans, Co-executive Director of Four Directions.

The response to a letter sent to the defendants about incidents in 2020 was not satisfactory to the tribes. As a result, the group filed suit in 2021.

The Lakota people’s law project, along with the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Oglala Sioux Tribe, and their members, filed suit after experiencing what they allege to be efforts deterring voter registration, updating information, or casting a vote.

The Judge agreed with 15 of the 20 claims in the suit.

“In one case, they basically tore up a voter registration card in front of the individual and threw it in the trash. I guess what was unbelievable is they did it while there were witnesses in there, so I mean, this is systemic,” said Semans. “People try to register, and they wouldn’t take the form. They’d say you have to take it to the auditor’s office, you know, and that could be 100 plus miles away.”

The Federal law, referred to in the suit, has a nickname: the motor voter law, otherwise known as the National Voter Registration Act.

“Supposed to expedite and facilitate voter registration activities like new addresses, change of addresses, whatever it is, they’re supposed to make it easier,” said Chase Iron Eyes, Attorney at Lakota Law.

Defendants include the Secretary of State, along with directors of the Department of Social Services, Department of Labor, and Department of Public Safety. It appears state offices will need to make changes to follow the law.

“Try to find an equal ground in which they can actually, the state of South Dakota, can do their job,” said Seamans.

Dakota News Now reached out to the elections department at the Secretary of State’s office and received a response. Election Director Kea Warne says, “Due to ongoing litigation, our office cannot comment on this case.”

“And the native vote needs to be protected and defended and empowered, and I feel that this lawsuit is accomplishing that,” said Iron Eyes.

Satellite voting locations exist in Oglala, Pine Ridge, Jackson County, Rosebud, and Crow Creek. Some of those came about due to lawsuits.

Semans says the tribes worked with the legislature regarding redistricting. Although there were a few areas of concern, a silver lining was a combination of a North Rapid City area from two to one district, strengthening native representation in that area.

