Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Staffing shifts in the Capitol Building, Noem’s campaign underway

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two members of Gov. Noem’s admin will be taking a leave of absence to work on Noem’s campaign, and another will be leaving for a new opportunity.

In a letter shared with Dakota News Now, Ian Fury informed state employees that he and Ben Koisti will be taking a leave of absence from June 24 until Nov. 11 to work on Noem’s re-election campaign.

During their leave of absence, Tony Mangan will be assuming the responsibilities of the Interim Press Secretary while simultaneously retaining his current duties at DPS. Tony has served as PIO for the Department of Public Safety for some time, wrote Fury.

In other news, Jordan Overturf will return to Texas to take on a “new opportunity,” and live closer to family. His last day with the Governor’s Office will be Tuesday, July 5 and Fury wrote, “We will miss him and wish him the best!”

Fury thanked the state employees for their understanding and provided his personal contact information, saying he wants to help everyone succeed.

“I look forward to a successful reelection, after which I will rejoin all of you here in state government,” wrote Fury.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Angel Cordero Ramirez, 30, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. He is also accused of...
Boy, 11, escapes kidnapping suspect with neighbors’ help
Officials report agents removed 47 cats from the sweltering heat inside a vehicle at a rest...
Agents rescue 47 cats from extreme heat while living in car with owner
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Judge: Documents in Sanford child porn case should be made public
Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Mark Allen Burgess who is wanted for terrorist threats,...
Man wanted for terrorist threats, stalking, and misuse of phone in Minnehaha County
Fareway purchases property in Brandon

Latest News

The event will feature music, food, and plenty of hot rods.
TeaFest HotRod Show & Shine continues to grow in new location
Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood pauses abortion services in Sioux Falls
18th Annual Tea Fest 4
18th Annual Tea Fest 4
18th Annual Tea Fest 3
18th Annual Tea Fest 3