Staffing shifts in the Capitol Building, Noem’s campaign underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two members of Gov. Noem’s admin will be taking a leave of absence to work on Noem’s campaign, and another will be leaving for a new opportunity.

In a letter shared with Dakota News Now, Ian Fury informed state employees that he and Ben Koisti will be taking a leave of absence from June 24 until Nov. 11 to work on Noem’s re-election campaign.

During their leave of absence, Tony Mangan will be assuming the responsibilities of the Interim Press Secretary while simultaneously retaining his current duties at DPS. Tony has served as PIO for the Department of Public Safety for some time, wrote Fury.

In other news, Jordan Overturf will return to Texas to take on a “new opportunity,” and live closer to family. His last day with the Governor’s Office will be Tuesday, July 5 and Fury wrote, “We will miss him and wish him the best!”

Fury thanked the state employees for their understanding and provided his personal contact information, saying he wants to help everyone succeed.

“I look forward to a successful reelection, after which I will rejoin all of you here in state government,” wrote Fury.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.