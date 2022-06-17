Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

TeaFest HotRod Show & Shine continues to grow in new location

“It’s just grown year after year to where last year we had about 125 cars but now we should have even more than that.”
The event will feature music, food, and plenty of hot rods.
The event will feature music, food, and plenty of hot rods.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Teafest Show & Shine car show has been hosted by Octane Ink for the last 7-years but octane president Jon Powell has been a part of the show as a fan or organizer since the show’s earliest years.

“The very first I went to was probably around 20-25 cars and it just grew and grew and grew to where when the City of Tea built this facility. We moved it here and it’s just grown year after year to where last year we had about 125 cars but now we should have even more than that,” Octane Ink President Jon Powell said.

18th Annual Tea Fest 1

Brett Vanderbrink who organizes the show alongside Powell loves getting to bring the show to the Tea community every year.

“I really enjoy it, the best part about it is seeing people’s faces and people out here enjoying it taking it all in, and the large number of people that come out for the event,” Octane Ink Vice President Brett Vanderbrink said.

MORE: 2022 Hartford Jamboree Days events biggest year yet.

The show is held on Father’s Day weekend every year as a way for families from around the area to enjoy a night together.

“We see a lot of families that come in with mom dad and the kids they show up, get their drinks and their food, sit down to hang out, and look at all the cars while listening to the music and just taking it all in,” Vanderbrink said.

18th Annual Tea Fest 2

With hot rods, trucks, motorcycles, and even a few semis, families rarely leave the show disappointed.

“At the end of the nights, it’s always fun people come up and say it was a phenomenal show thanks for doing a great job which is fun for us but really it’s here for the community to enjoy,” Powell said.

The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday nights and is free to the public. For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Angel Cordero Ramirez, 30, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. He is also accused of...
Boy, 11, escapes kidnapping suspect with neighbors’ help
Officials report agents removed 47 cats from the sweltering heat inside a vehicle at a rest...
Agents rescue 47 cats from extreme heat while living in car with owner
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Judge: Documents in Sanford child porn case should be made public
Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Mark Allen Burgess who is wanted for terrorist threats,...
Man wanted for terrorist threats, stalking, and misuse of phone in Minnehaha County
Fareway purchases property in Brandon

Latest News

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
Staffing shifts in the Capitol Building, Noem’s campaign underway
Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood pauses abortion services in Sioux Falls
18th Annual Tea Fest 4
18th Annual Tea Fest 4
18th Annual Tea Fest 3
18th Annual Tea Fest 3