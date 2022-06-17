TeaFest HotRod Show & Shine continues to grow in new location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Teafest Show & Shine car show has been hosted by Octane Ink for the last 7-years but octane president Jon Powell has been a part of the show as a fan or organizer since the show’s earliest years.

“The very first I went to was probably around 20-25 cars and it just grew and grew and grew to where when the City of Tea built this facility. We moved it here and it’s just grown year after year to where last year we had about 125 cars but now we should have even more than that,” Octane Ink President Jon Powell said.

18th Annual Tea Fest 1

Brett Vanderbrink who organizes the show alongside Powell loves getting to bring the show to the Tea community every year.

“I really enjoy it, the best part about it is seeing people’s faces and people out here enjoying it taking it all in, and the large number of people that come out for the event,” Octane Ink Vice President Brett Vanderbrink said.

The show is held on Father’s Day weekend every year as a way for families from around the area to enjoy a night together.

“We see a lot of families that come in with mom dad and the kids they show up, get their drinks and their food, sit down to hang out, and look at all the cars while listening to the music and just taking it all in,” Vanderbrink said.

18th Annual Tea Fest 2

With hot rods, trucks, motorcycles, and even a few semis, families rarely leave the show disappointed.

“At the end of the nights, it’s always fun people come up and say it was a phenomenal show thanks for doing a great job which is fun for us but really it’s here for the community to enjoy,” Powell said.

The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday nights and is free to the public. For more information click here.

