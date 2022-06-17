Avera Medical Minute
Woman injured after encounter with bison at Custer State Park

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials are reminding Custer State Park visitors to be cautious after a woman was injured following an incident with a bison.

Park officials say the woman was hiking along the wildlife loop with her dog when they suddenly came upon a small herd of bull bison. Officials say the woman was hit by one of the bison after it charged the dog. She was taken to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Posted by Custer State Park on Thursday, June 16, 2022

Park officials say when possible, stay at least 100 yards away from bison and always be extra aware when approaching blind corners.

Custer State Park is home to one of the largest publicly owned bison herds in the world and hosts millions of visitors each year.

