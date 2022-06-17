Xcel Energy offers ways to stay cool, save money in the heat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With temperatures expected to soar into the upper 90s this weekend in South Dakota, Xcel Energy offers ways to save energy and keep bills low.
A dome of heat covering much of the country has prompted grid operators to issue advisories ensuring that utilities have energy available to meet increased demand. According to a press release, Xcel Energy has plans in place, as it prepares its system to meet the needs of its customers
Ways to conserve energy and save on bills include:
- Use your blinds or curtains to regulate the temperature in your home –close them on hot days to keep the heat out.
- Make sure exterior doors are fully closed - Exterior doors that are left cracked open or not latched can lead to a loss of cooling in the home.
- Use ceiling fans to your advantage – Ceiling fans use less energy than air conditioning and can help cool a room during warmer days and should run counter-clockwise in the summer to circulate cooler air.
- Use a whole-house or attic fan – the fan will draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day.
- Have air conditioner coils cleaned – Cleaned and maintained air conditioners improve efficiency and help save energy.
- Upgrade your thermostat – A programable thermostat will let you set the temperature in your home to use less energy when you’re away. A smart thermostat will allow you to control the temperature when you’re away.
Customers can also help reduce their overall bills by:
- Turning off unnecessary lighting and replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs, which use 75 to 80 percent less energy than traditional bulbs and last 15 percent longer.
- Running washing machines, dishwashers, and clothes dryers with full loads after the heat of the day helps keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the local grid.
- Changing air conditioning filters help the unit run more efficiently.
- Opening interior doors improve the circulation of air inside the home.
More information on ways to save energy can be found at xcelenergy.com/tips.
