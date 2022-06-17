Xcel Energy offers ways to stay cool, save money in the heat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With temperatures expected to soar into the upper 90s this weekend in South Dakota, Xcel Energy offers ways to save energy and keep bills low.

A dome of heat covering much of the country has prompted grid operators to issue advisories ensuring that utilities have energy available to meet increased demand. According to a press release, Xcel Energy has plans in place, as it prepares its system to meet the needs of its customers

Ways to conserve energy and save on bills include:

Use your blinds or curtains to regulate the temperature in your home – close them on hot days to keep the heat out.

Make sure exterior doors are fully closed - Exterior doors that are left cracked open or not latched can lead to a loss of cooling in the home.

Use ceiling fans to your advantage – Ceiling fans use less energy than air conditioning and can help cool a room during warmer days and should run counter-clockwise in the summer to circulate cooler air.

Use a whole-house or attic fan – the fan will draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day.

Have air conditioner coils cleaned – Cleaned and maintained air conditioners improve efficiency and help save energy.

Upgrade your thermostat – A programable thermostat will let you set the temperature in your home to use less energy when you’re away. A smart thermostat will allow you to control the temperature when you’re away.

Customers can also help reduce their overall bills by:

Turning off unnecessary lighting and replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs, which use 75 to 80 percent less energy than traditional bulbs and last 15 percent longer.

Running washing machines, dishwashers, and clothes dryers with full loads after the heat of the day helps keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the local grid.

Changing air conditioning filters help the unit run more efficiently.

Opening interior doors improve the circulation of air inside the home.

More information on ways to save energy can be found at xcelenergy.com/tips.

