Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport

FILE PHOTO - Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife...
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife was found at the scene.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say an attack on passengers at San Francisco International Airport has left three with cuts and scrapes.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the pre-security public area of the International Terminal.

Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife was found at the scene.

Airport officials say the passengers were treated for minor injuries before continuing on their travels and other airport operations weren’t affected.

There’s no word on a motive for the attack or whether the suspect was a traveler.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Angel Cordero Ramirez, 30, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. He is also accused of...
Boy, 11, escapes kidnapping suspect with neighbors’ help
Officials report agents removed 47 cats from the sweltering heat inside a vehicle at a rest...
Agents rescue 47 cats from extreme heat while living in car with owner
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Judge: Documents in Sanford child porn case should be made public
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Mark Allen Burgess who is wanted for terrorist threats,...
Man wanted for terrorist threats, stalking, and misuse of phone in Minnehaha County

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A House committee presents findings that show Trump knowingly spread false claims...
Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole
Canaries sign Tony Lanier
Play at the plate during Aberdeen's 9-1 win over Lennox
Dakota Classic Begins
Expansion team off to 3-0 start
Sioux Falls City Football Club off to strong start