Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

President Biden took a tumble off of his bike Saturday morning. (POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn’t hurt.

“I’m good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling onto his back before being helped up.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is “fine”, according to a White House statement.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Judge: Documents in Sanford child porn case should be made public
Justin Van Veldhuizen, age 33, of Inwood, IA
Police: Discharged Iowa man goes to other jail facing multiple charges
Fareway purchases property in Brandon
Miguel Angel Cordero Ramirez, 30, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. He is also accused of...
Boy, 11, escapes kidnapping suspect with neighbors’ help

Latest News

Sioux Falls Pride ups security following Idaho arrests
Sioux Falls Pride ups security following Idaho arrests
Sioux Falls Pride ups security following Idaho arrests
Sioux Falls Pride ups security following Idaho arrests
A Hot and Humid Weekend. Saturday First Alert Forecast
A Hot and Humid Weekend. Saturday First Alert Forecast
President Biden took a tumble off of his bike Saturday morning. (POOL)
WATCH: Biden falls while dismounting his bike