Canaries sign Harrisburg & Augustana alum Tony Lanier

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Augustana baseball’s Tony Lanier has signed his first professional baseball contract with the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association of Professional Baseball.

Lanier becomes the 27th player coached by Tim Huber to sign a professional contract.

“Tony is signee No. 2 of a likely handful total this summer from our talented graduating class. He has plenty of talent on the mound to pitch at the professional level,” said head coach Tim Huber.

“The fastball is good and his breaking ball is a big time pitch. His only issue over the years has been commanding the strike zone consistently. With that said, he had a great senior year and has matured and hopefully shows the confidence he needs to pitch at the next level. His strikeout ratio at the college level was unreal.”

As a senior in 2022, Lanier played in 34 games while making 24 starts for the Vikings. The Harrisburg, South Dakota, native totaled 21 hits, two doubles, two home runs and 14 RBI at the plate. Lanier also pitched 19.2 innings and held a 2-0 record on the mound while striking out 36 batters.

“Tony is one of our guys who has worked hard and the body has progressed really well and is ready for the pro level. If he can throw strikes consistently he will do well.”

