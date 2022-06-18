Dakota Classic gets underway with bats booming

SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG & LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 33-team Dakota Classic Legion Baseball tournament got underway on Friday across six sites in Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:

-Harrisburg’s 5-2 win over Brookings

-Shakopee (MN) defeating Yankton 7-3 at Ronken Field

-Aberdeen Smittys riding a dominant pitching performance from Brock Martin to down Lennox 9-1

You can see all the local results from the Classic on our scoreboard page.

Pool play continues tomorrow. Quarterfinals will begin on Sunday with the semifinals and championships on Monday at Ronken Field.

