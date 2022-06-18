FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat levels through the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday will mark the first of three straight First Alert Weather Days as a heat wave will overcome the area.

The combination of temperatures in the 90s and 100s and dewpoints in the 60s to near 70 will allow heat index values to reach triple digits and could be as high as 105 to 108 degrees. As a result, A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire area beginning at 1 PM Saturday. The advisory will run through at least Sunday evening with the advisory continuing through Monday evening for the southeastern and eastern counties.

Be sure to be drinking plenty of water and using extreme caution if you plan to be outdoors over the next few days.

We will have plenty of sunshine today with a clear to partly cloudy sky tonight into Sunday along with a strong south to south-southeasterly wind that could gust as high as 45 mph.

A few thunderstorms could develop Sunday afternoon and evening along and west of the James River, but as of now, severe weather is not expected. Some more showers and thunderstorms could develop Monday afternoon and evening for everyone along a cold front, and the Storm Prediction Center does have a level one marginal risk in place for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms across northeast South Dakota.

Temperatures return to more seasonable levels heading into Tuesday along with a break from the humidity as well.

After Tuesday, temperatures look to return back into the upper 80s to mid 90s heading towards the end of the week into next weekend with muggy conditions as well.

