Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store

Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio.(Parma Police Department)
By Chris Anderson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are investigating a case involving a stolen puppy.

The Parma Police Department reports a 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier was stolen from a Petland store on Friday.

WOIO reports a man spent time with the puppy in a meet-and-greet room before running out of the store with the dog tucked under his arm.

According to police and a store manager, the puppy is valued at about $4,899.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Parma Police Department detectives at 440-885-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Judge: Documents in Sanford child porn case should be made public
Justin Van Veldhuizen, age 33, of Inwood, IA
Police: Discharged Iowa man goes to other jail facing multiple charges
Fareway purchases property in Brandon
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020.
Amazon’s opening in Sioux Falls delayed

Latest News

As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Montana governor unavailable during historic flooding
A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.
Native American tribe welcomes ‘extremely rare’ white buffalo calf
Soldiers carry the coffin of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi for a memorial service at...
In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens