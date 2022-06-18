Avera Medical Minute
Success bringing Sioux Falls City Football Club closer together

By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the rising popularity of soccer in the region the Sioux Falls City Football Club had little doubt they’d be a success among fans in the community and region.

Winning in the Women’s Premier Soccer League was a different story, yet they’ve found the same success.

The expansion team is off to a 3-0 start this year and scoring two goals a game. It’s got them in the mix for their division title and it’s helped a team full of South Dakota high school alums and college players come together and form a new team on the fly.

Sioux Falls will look for their fourth straight win on Sunday when they visit Rochester FC (Minnesota) at 6:00 PM.

