Success bringing Sioux Falls City Football Club closer together

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the rising popularity of soccer in the region the Sioux Falls City Football Club had little doubt they’d be a success among fans in the community and region.

Winning in the Women’s Premier Soccer League was a different story, yet they’ve found the same success.

The expansion team is off to a 3-0 start this year and scoring two goals a game. It’s got them in the mix for their division title and it’s helped a team full of South Dakota high school alums and college players come together and form a new team on the fly.

Sioux Falls will look for their fourth straight win on Sunday when they visit Rochester FC (Minnesota) at 6:00 PM.

