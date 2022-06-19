DAKOTA CLASSIC: Sioux Falls West wins pool, Renner falls

SIOUX FALLS & RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As temperatures rose across South Dakota the action on the baseball diamond in the 2022 Dakota Classic Legion Baseball Tournament heated up as well.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Sioux Falls West clinching their pool championship with a 3-0 win over Gillette (WY)

-Renner falling to Creighton Prep (NE) 9-1

Pool play concludes tomorrow with quarterfinals beginning in the evening.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.