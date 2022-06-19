Avera Medical Minute
Good Earth State Park summer concert series continues Sunday

(KSFY)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Good Earth State Park, located southeast of Sioux Falls, will continue its summer concert series Sunday at 4 PM.

The concert is one of several that go on at the park over the course of the summer. Eclectic Americana, a band local to the region, will play tonight. The food truck Hunny Bunny will be available to patrons. 

Bench seating is available, but participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Admission is free to patrons for the Father’s Day holiday. Additionally, fishing will be free to patrons today without a licenses.

