Roenick thinks NHL at it’s best yet thinks fans miss colorful personalities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hockey and the NHL are experiencing a bit of a renaissance this year with ratings for the playoffs up considerably.

It’s got some former pros like Jeremy Roenick feeling like it might be a new golden age for the sport, even if it doesn’t quite have the flair of past eras.

Roenick, recently in town for the Legends for Kids events and hockey clinic, is pleased with the growth of the sport, and the current state of the NHL no doubt is helping that. He says more there’s more participation from kids across the country thanks to the availability of new rinks like the what we have in Sioux Falls in the Scheels IcePlex, and that top players today have more specialized and intensive training regimens.

Part of that regimen is being a bit more reserved after games and in the press. Roenick, himself a colorful character back in his era, thinks fans miss the personalities and good ole fashioned trash talk that made the game just as entertaining off ice as on.

You can watch the entirety of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final on KSFY. Colorado defeated Tampa Bay 7-0 in game two on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Game three will be in Tampa on Monday night at 7:00 PM.

