Thunder top LC Aris for first victory of season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With four draws and three one goal losses the Sioux Falls Thunder could make a case that they were the best winless team in the National Premier Soccer League.

It’s one they won’t have to make anymore.

Max McLaughlin, Michael Virgen and Tyler Limmer all scored against LC Aris to deliver the Thunder’s first victory of 2022, 3-2, on Saturday night in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

