Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp

(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were reported missing from a satellite prison camp in Hopewell on Saturday, June 18.(FCC Petersburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Several federal agencies are searching for four inmates who reportedly escaped from a satellite prison camp in Hopewell, Virginia.

Officials with the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg said four inmates, identified as Corey Branch, 41, Tavares Graham, 44, Lamonte Willis, 30, and Kareem Shaw, 46, were reported missing at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

WWBT reported officials said the men “walked away” from the camp sometime overnight.

The US Marshals Service, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been notified of the escape and are assisting with the search, according to prison officials.

An internal investigation has also been initiated.

The men were serving sentences for drug-related charges and firearm possession charges.

Anyone with information about their escape or their whereabouts should contact the United States Marshals Service at 804-545-8501.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Justin Van Veldhuizen, age 33, of Inwood, IA
Police: Discharged Iowa man goes to other jail facing multiple charges
Sun
Xcel Energy offers ways to stay cool, save money in the heat
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020.
Amazon’s opening in Sioux Falls delayed
Sioux Falls Pride ups security following Idaho arrests
Sioux Falls Pride ups security following Idaho arrests

Latest News

Sunday First Alert Weather Forecast
Sunday First Alert Weather Forecast
At a ceremony in the State Capitol rotunda, the last three statues missing from Pierre's "Trail...
Final three Trail of Governors statues unveiled
Soldiers hold flares as they attend the funeral of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi in...
Morale is concern as NATO chief warns war could last ‘years’
Apple employees at a store in Towson, Maryland vote to unionize.
Maryland Apple employees vote to unionize