Warmest night of the year features hotly contested finishes at I-90 Speedway

Sibling rivalry between Madison’s Barger brothers highlights Saturday night features
Feature races from 6-18-22
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The hottest night of the season at I-90 Speedway was matched only by the fired up finishes to feature races.

Click on the video viewer to check out highlights from:

-Dustin Gulbrandson winning the Hobby Stocks

-Ethan’s Camden Myers snapping Miah Christensen’s win streak in the B-Mods

-Zach Olivier holding off several challengers down the stretch to take the checkered flag in the Late Model Street Stocks

-Madison’s Nick Barger defeating his brother Nate in the IMCA Racesaver Sprints!

