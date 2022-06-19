Warmest night of the year features hotly contested finishes at I-90 Speedway
Sibling rivalry between Madison’s Barger brothers highlights Saturday night features
Jun. 19, 2022
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The hottest night of the season at I-90 Speedway was matched only by the fired up finishes to feature races.
Click on the video viewer to check out highlights from:
-Dustin Gulbrandson winning the Hobby Stocks
-Ethan’s Camden Myers snapping Miah Christensen’s win streak in the B-Mods
-Zach Olivier holding off several challengers down the stretch to take the checkered flag in the Late Model Street Stocks
-Madison’s Nick Barger defeating his brother Nate in the IMCA Racesaver Sprints!
