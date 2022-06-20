Avera Medical Minute
Dangerous heat today, severe storms tonight

Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the eastern half of the region through the rest of today with some parts of northern South Dakota in an Excessive Heat Warning. Those weather alerts will be in effect until 10 p.m. in the south and 11 p.m. in the north. Highs will be in the 90s across the region. When you add in the humidity, it will feel like 100 to 105 across most of the region again today. Make sure you’re staying cool and hydrated if you’re going to be outside!

Later this evening and overnight, a cold front will be sliding through the region and that will spark off a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. There’s a slight risk of severe weather, especially along and west of I-29. The main threats will be for some hail and strong wind gusts, so we’ll keep you updated on any storms that do pop up later today and tonight!

After that front rolls through, highs will fall into the 80s for a couple days and we should get a brief break from the humidity. Later this week, highs will be back in the 90s across the region and we’ll bring in a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms by Friday and Saturday.

