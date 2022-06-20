Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

The Empowerment Center: What to do if confronted with a weapon

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We had the founder of The Empowerment Center, Sydney Meza, teach us a few safety tips and moves to handle being confronted with a weapon. There are important things to remember in times of danger that could truly save your life. To learn more or to take a class go to the website: https://www.theempowermentcenter.us/

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Justin Van Veldhuizen, age 33, of Inwood, IA
Police: Discharged Iowa man goes to other jail facing multiple charges
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020.
Amazon’s opening in Sioux Falls delayed
Sun
Xcel Energy offers ways to stay cool, save money in the heat
Today was the Sioux Falls Pride Parade, and many people were excited to celebrate with some...
Sioux Falls holds Pride Parade and Festival

Latest News

Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Dangerous heat today, severe storms tonight
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews dupe consumers, hurt businesses
2022 Dakota Classic Day 3
Today was the 3rd annual Brookings Juneteenth Celebration and community members were excited to...
Brookings holds 3rd annual Juneteenth Celebration