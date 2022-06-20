Final remaining local teams bounced from Dakota Classic

LENNOX & BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 Dakota Classic semifinals and championship will not feature a team from South Dakota.

In fact it will be an all Nebraska affair after four schools from that state advanced through quarterfinals on Sunday evening.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from day three of the Legion baseball tournament featuring:

-Aberdeen Smittys falling 5-4 in the Lennox Pool Championship to Lincoln North Star

-Brandon Valley winning a 2-1 pitcher’s duel over Viroqua (WI)

-Lincoln North Star blanking Brandon Valley 5-0 in the quarterfinals

The only other South Dakota team to make the quarterfinals, Sioux Falls West, was eliminated by Gretna 16-2.

Tournament semifinals and championships will be played at Ronken Field on the campus of Augustana University tomorrow. Omaha Central and Lincoln Pius will play the first semifinal at 9:00 AM followed by Lincoln North Star and Gretna at 11:00 AM. The winners of those games will square off for the championship at 1:15 PM.

