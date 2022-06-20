Avera Medical Minute
FIRST ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat, severe weather potential through the evening

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We continue to have a First Alert Weather Day in place due to the dangerous heat and the potential for severe thunderstorms late this afternoon into this evening

A HEAT ADVISORY remains in place through 10 PM for eastern South Dakota, southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa while Brown, Spink, Marshall, Roberts and Grant counties are under an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING through 11 PM. This means that heat index values could be as high as 105 in the advisory area and as high as 108 in the warning area.

We will also be watching the threat for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight as a cold front moves through. The Storm Prediction Center has a level three out of five severe weather risk in place for central and northeast South Dakota, including Pierre, Huron, Watertown, Sisseton, Mobridge, Chamberlain and Gettysburg. A level two risk extends east to Marshall, Sioux Falls and Yankton with a level one risk for Sheldon, Spencer and Worthington. The main hazards look to be large hail up to baseball size and damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph. There is a low risk for isolated tornadoes within the level three risk area. The window for the severe thunderstorms looks to be between 3 PM and midnight. Be sure to stay weather aware, have a way to get those weather alerts this evening and know what you’re going to do should severe weather strike.

It’ll remain warm behind the front Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 80s, but we do get a break from the humidity both days.

The humidity will return towards the end of the week along with highs back into the 90s and chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Xcel Energy offers ways to stay cool, save money in the heat

