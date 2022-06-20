Avera Medical Minute
Man arrested after threatening someone with a gun

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, just after 8:00 pm, the Madison Police Department responded to the 300 block of NE 2nd Street for an individual who was threatening a person with a handgun.

It was believed that prior to law enforcement’s arrival the subject had re-entered the residence with the handgun.

Officers from the Madison Police Dept. and Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded, set up a perimeter, and secured the neighborhood. The Special Response Team and negotiators also responded to the scene.

After negotiators were able to establish contact with the suspect it was learned that he had left the residence and was en route to a local hospital to receive care.

An attempt to locate was put out to surrounding counties. The suspect was later located in Brookings and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing at this time and further information will become available later.

