Matters of the State: Ravnsborg impeachment trial preview.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this edition of Matters of the State, we talk with State Rep. Will Mortensen, who filed the articles of impeachment against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. USD School of Law dean Neil Fulton also provides insight on the legal side of the impeachment proceedings.

Matters of the State airs Sunday mornings at 8:30 on KSFY. The program re-airs at 10:30 on KSFY after the late local news.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.