Sioux Falls Young Professionals Network continues to grow

By Scott Engen
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether you’re working from home or at the office, making professional connections can be helpful in landing a job and growing your career. And, over the years, the Sioux Falls Young Professionals Network has helped young adults do just that.

Young Professionals Network Co-Chair Alexis Mahlen joined Dakota News Now Monday afternoon to talk about the network’s importance to the community and upcoming YPN events.

For more information about YPN and a look at their events calendar, click here.

